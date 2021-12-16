Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $29.88

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.88, but opened at $28.46. Weibo shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 49,618 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weibo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

