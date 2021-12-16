Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $29.88

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.88, but opened at $28.46. Weibo shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 49,618 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weibo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
