Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the November 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,053 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 421,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD remained flat at $$8.60 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,829. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

