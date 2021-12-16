West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $444.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,919. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,784,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

