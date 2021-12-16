Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 47,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 640% from the average daily volume of 6,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21.

