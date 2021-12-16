Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $28.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. FMR LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $5,321,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.