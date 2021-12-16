Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WLK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.08.

Shares of WLK opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after purchasing an additional 532,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

