Westpac Banking Corp Buys 11,191 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of FMC worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

NYSE FMC opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

