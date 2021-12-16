Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 282.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 119,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $703.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $785.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

