Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,294 shares of company stock valued at $7,666,602. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.50.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $263.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

