Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.65 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 287,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 11.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

McKesson stock opened at $232.29 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.