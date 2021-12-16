Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.71 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,882 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Raymond James worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 53.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 50.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 395,065 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Raymond James by 43.9% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE RJF opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,566 shares of company stock worth $2,348,441. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.