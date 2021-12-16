Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Republic Services by 825.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $137.15 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

