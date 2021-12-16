Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce $302.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $286.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

