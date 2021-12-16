Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,800

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.90) to GBX 3,800 ($50.22) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPM stock opened at GBX 3,000 ($39.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($30.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,620.90 ($47.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,036.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,163.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

