William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi Buys 5,257 Shares

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi acquired 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $63,557.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vincent Peter Sarubbi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Vincent Peter Sarubbi acquired 3,143 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,716.00.

WMPN stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. William Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.81 million and a PE ratio of 23.63.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMPN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on William Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.