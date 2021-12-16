William Ruel Andrus Acquires 58,800 Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director William Ruel Andrus bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,440.

CVE:WED opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 29.68 and a current ratio of 29.68. The Westaim Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$361.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.61.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (CVE:WED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.