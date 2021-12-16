Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells $1,719,000.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00.
WSM stock opened at $171.60 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average is $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.
WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
