WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,785 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG opened at $331.66 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.