WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.21 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLD. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

