WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.04 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,103,413 shares of company stock valued at $204,141,683. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.47.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $168.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.91 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.