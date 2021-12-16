WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,203 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 16.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.28.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.