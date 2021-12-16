WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,026 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 31.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $143.39 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.