Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

WTT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 37,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,046. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

