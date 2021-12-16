Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $137.79

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $137.79 and last traded at $138.11, with a volume of 11654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.63.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 75.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.