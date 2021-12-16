Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 188.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.