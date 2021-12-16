World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO Sells $658,607.88 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,713 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.76, for a total transaction of $658,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Chad Prashad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00.

WRLD stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.15. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,941. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $97.13 and a 52 week high of $261.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.47.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $200,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

