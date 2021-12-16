Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $91.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after buying an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after buying an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,301,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.