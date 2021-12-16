Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 164.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

XERS stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

