xRhodium Market Capitalization Hits $1.33 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $254.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002202 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001988 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00171504 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

