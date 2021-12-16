XTRABYTES Reaches Market Cap of $207,259.08 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $207,259.08 and approximately $7.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00055485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.17 or 0.00216137 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00139132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.37 or 0.08337794 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020869 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

