Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,053,600 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the November 15th total of 1,481,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,178.7 days.

YHEKF stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Yeahka has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services comprising mobile payment and bank card acquiring products, as well as an intelligent risk control platform for controlling and managing mobile payments.

