YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.