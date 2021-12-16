YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 403 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Aflac by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $975,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

