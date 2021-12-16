YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,465 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.