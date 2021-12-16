YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 77,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.72 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

