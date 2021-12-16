Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,686,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,811,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,020. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

