Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the November 15th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 16.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 21.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZWRK opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Z-Work Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

