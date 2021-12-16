Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

AVYA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 10,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,991. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. Avaya has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

