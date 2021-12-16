Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.5327 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.32%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.