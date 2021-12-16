Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after buying an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after buying an additional 436,441 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.43.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

