Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post sales of $156.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. GCM Grosvenor reported sales of $155.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $494.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.47 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $524.57 million, with estimates ranging from $518.94 million to $530.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GCMG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.02. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $7,918,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $185,000. Natixis lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

