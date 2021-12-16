Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

PFLT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

