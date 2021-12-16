Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

R opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

