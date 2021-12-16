Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $971.01 Million

Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report $971.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $975.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $964.11 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $498.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAVE. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after acquiring an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 622,832 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

