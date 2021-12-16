Zacks: Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Announce -$1.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.08) and the highest is ($1.39). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($3.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($8.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $248,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532,637 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $8,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. 31,679,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,569,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

