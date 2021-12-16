Zacks: Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce sales of $31.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.10 million to $31.52 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

CLPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE CLPR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

