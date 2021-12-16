Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post sales of $22.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $22.20 million. First Bank reported sales of $21.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $89.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.95 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $89.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $274.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

