Zacks: Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $54.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

