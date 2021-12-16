Zacks: Analysts Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $1.04. Hess posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 229.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Hess by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 15.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 316,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 41,877 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.60. 67,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,356. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $92.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

