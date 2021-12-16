Zacks: Analysts Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $199.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

PRTA traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,306. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21.

In related news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,519 shares of company stock worth $4,375,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,517,000 after acquiring an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

